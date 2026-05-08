US suspects Nvidia chips smuggled to Alibaba via Thailand

US suspects Nvidia chips smuggled to Alibaba via Thailand

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A firm linked to Thailand's national AI initiative is ​suspected of helping smuggle ‌billions of dollars' worth of Super Micro Computer (SMCI.O), opens new tab servers ​containing advanced Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab chips ​to China, Bloomberg News reported ⁠on Friday, citing people ​familiar with the matter.

Alibaba ​Group Holding (9988.HK), opens new tab is among the end customers, the report added, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

In March, U.S. ​prosecutors in a criminal ​case said co-founder Liaw directed an unnamed ‌Southeast Asian ⁠company to buy servers equipped with Nvidia's chips, and that the firm bought $2.5 billion of servers ​in ​2024 ⁠and 2025.

The unnamed Southeast Asian firm referred ​to by prosecutors as "Company-1" ​is ⁠Bangkok-based OBON Corp., Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

News.Az