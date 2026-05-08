US suspects Nvidia chips smuggled to Alibaba via Thailand
A firm linked to Thailand's national AI initiative is suspected of helping smuggle billions of dollars' worth of Super Micro Computer (SMCI.O), opens new tab servers containing advanced Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab chips to China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), opens new tab is among the end customers, the report added, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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In March, U.S. prosecutors in a criminal case said co-founder Liaw directed an unnamed Southeast Asian company to buy servers equipped with Nvidia's chips, and that the firm bought $2.5 billion of servers in 2024 and 2025.
The unnamed Southeast Asian firm referred to by prosecutors as "Company-1" is Bangkok-based OBON Corp., Bloomberg said, citing the sources.
By Faig Mahmudov