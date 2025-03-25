US to assist in restoring Russia's access to world markets, says White House

US to assist in restoring Russia's access to world markets, says White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US will assist in restoring Russia’s access to global markets for agriculture and fertilizer exports, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The US will also help lower maritime insurance costs and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions, it said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The statement came after three days of bilateral technical-level talks between US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia ended on Tuesday.

"The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea," the White House said.

Both countries also agreed to develop measures to ban strikes on energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine.

"The United States and Russia welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements," it added.

Stressing that Washington and Moscow will continue working toward achieving a "durable and lasting" peace, the White House said the US will continue facilitating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements reached in Riyadh.

News.Az