US to charge non-residents $100 to visit most popular national parks

The United States is introducing a new “America-first” entry fee policy for its most popular national parks, charging non-US residents $100 per person if they do not have an annual pass. The announcement was made by the Department of the Interior as part of its 2026 fee schedule.

The cost of an annual parks pass for non-US residents will also rise significantly, from $80 to $250, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the fee increase is intended to prioritize American families.

"These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," Burgum said.

The fee hike comes as the National Park Service faces potential budget cuts next year, despite earlier proposals by the Trump administration to reduce funding by as much as $1 billion. The agency has already lost 4,000 staff members this year due to budget constraints.

The new fees apply to the 11 most-visited national parks, including:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Tennessee/North Carolina)

Zion National Park (Utah)

Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

Previously, the Great Smoky Mountains offered free entry to all visitors, though parking fees applied ($5 per day, $15 per week, or $40 per year). Zion charged between $20–$35, and the Grand Canyon charged $35 per car or $20 per person.

Despite the fee increase, the National Park Service continues to face financial pressure. A House Appropriations Committee proposal earlier this year recommended cutting $176 million from park operations in 2026. Many parks have remained open but with limited services, especially during the 43-day government shutdown that furloughed 9,000 employees.

The 2026 fiscal budget for the National Park Service is still awaiting final approval from Congress, leaving the agency in a precarious position as it prepares for the upcoming tourist season.

News.Az