Yandex metrika counter

US to sanction countries that trade with Russia: Iran in the list

  • World
  • Share
US to sanction countries that trade with Russia: Iran in the list
Source: Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans are working on legislation that will impose sanctions on any country doing business with Russia, and he said Iran may get added to that list, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"As you know, I suggested it, so any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," Trump told reporters. "They may add Iran to that," he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      