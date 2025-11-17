US to sanction countries that trade with Russia: Iran in the list
Source: Reuters
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans are working on legislation that will impose sanctions on any country doing business with Russia, and he said Iran may get added to that list, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
"As you know, I suggested it, so any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," Trump told reporters. "They may add Iran to that," he added.