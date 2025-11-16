US Treasury expects real income growth in first half of 2026

A decline in inflation and an increase in real incomes of residents in the United States will occur in the first half of 2026.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made this forecast in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

"I would expect that over the first two quarters, we will see a downward movement in the inflation line, as well as a significant rise in real income. When these two lines intersect, Americans will feel it," he said.

Bessent also expressed confidence that small businesses "will have a great 2026" in terms of growth.

News.Az