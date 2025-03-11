US-Ukraine talks start in Saudi Arabia VIDEO

Marco Rubio, second left, Mike Waltz, Andrii Sybiha, and Andriy Yermak, right, in Jeddah on March 11. Photo: AFP

A high-stakes meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations started in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The talks in the Saudi port city of Jeddah came about two weeks after a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal was called off, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine is represented by the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak, his deputy Pavlo Palisa, Minister for Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. The American side is represented by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia would turn out to be productive.

News.Az