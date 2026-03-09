Yandex metrika counter

US urges citizens to leave Turkiye's Adana

The US Embassy in Ankara has issued a strong warning for American citizens in southeastern Turkiye. Non-essential US government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the US Consulate in Adana, near a key NATO base, citing safety risks.

The Department of State announced on March 9, 2026, that “non-emergency US government employees and their family members should depart Consulate General Adana immediately,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The embassy also strongly advises all Americans in southeast Turkiye to leave the region as soon as possible.

Officials have not detailed the specific threat but emphasized the urgency of the evacuation, highlighting the potential dangers for US citizens in the area.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

