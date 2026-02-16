US used Anthropic AI tool in Maduro capture: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. military reportedly used the artificial-intelligence model Claude, developed by Anthropic, in the classified operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife last month, according to multiple news reports.

According to The Wall Street Journal and other outlets, Claude was deployed through Anthropic’s partnership with data firm Palantir Technologies, whose software is widely used by the U.S. Defense Department and federal law enforcement agencies, News.Az reports, citing Fox News Digital.

The Pentagon has not independently confirmed the specific role Claude played.

Anthropic’s official usage policies prohibit Claude from being used for violence, weapons development, or surveillance. A company spokesperson told reporters that they were unable to comment on whether Claude was used in any particular classified mission and reiterated that all usage must comply with Anthropic’s strict policies.

The news has stirred debate within U.S. government circles. Officials are reportedly considering re-evaluating or even possibly discontinuing the Pentagon’s contract with Anthropic — a deal worth up to $200 million — over concerns about operational and policy compliance.

Analysts say the use of AI like Claude in military contexts reflects the Pentagon’s growing interest in artificial intelligence for war-fighting and intelligence tasks, even as companies and policymakers debate ethical boundaries for such deployment.

