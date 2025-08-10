U.S. Vice President calls upcoming Putin-Trump summit a breakthrough in American diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier expressed hope to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15

U.S. Vice President JD Vance called the agreement for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump a significant breakthrough in American diplomacy, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"This is a major breakthrough for American diplomacy," he said in an interview with Fox News.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.

News.Az