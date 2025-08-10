US Vice President talks about Trump's expectations for Ukraine talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is not confident of the success of negotiations on Ukraine, American Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News, News.Az reports.

"The president said to me today, 'Maybe it will work. Maybe it won't. But it's worth a try,'" he said. The vice president called the meeting between the U.S. and Russian leaders "a significant breakthrough for American diplomacy."

According to him, Washington, in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, is starting from the current line of contact and wants to find a solution that both Russians and Ukrainians “could live with.”

"If we take the current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine, we will try to achieve a settlement in which both Russians and Ukrainians could live relatively peacefully," he said.

At the same time, Vance emphasized that the US is stopping "financing the Ukrainian military industry" and is focusing on achieving a peaceful settlement.

"The President and I believe that America has had enough of funding the Ukrainian military industry. Americans are tired of sending their money, their taxes, to this conflict," the Vice President noted.

News.Az