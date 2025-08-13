US Vice President Vance’s Cotswolds visit sparks local protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s working holiday in the English countryside has stirred opposition among residents, with protesters accusing him of bringing political controversy and disruption to their quiet corner of Oxfordshire.

Vance’s UK trip has mixed official duties with leisure. He first stayed at Chevening estate in Kent with Foreign Minister David Lammy — where they held a bilateral meeting and went fishing — before relocating to Dean, a small hamlet in the picturesque Cotswolds, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

On Tuesday, several dozen people, including members of the Stop Trump Coalition, gathered in nearby Charlbury for a “Not Welcome Party.” Demonstrators held pro-Palestinian signs, “Go Home” banners, and even drove a van displaying a satirical altered image of Vance.

“The fact he is in our backyard gives us a great opportunity to have our voices heard,” said Brian Murray, 65, a retired tour guide.

Vance’s schedule reportedly included meetings with senior UK political figures, including Conservative MP Robert Jenrick and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Officials say he has developed a strong rapport with Labour’s Lammy, bonding over shared Christian faith and challenging upbringings.

While the Cotswolds has long been a retreat for Britain’s elite, it is increasingly attracting wealthy Americans — a trend accelerated after Donald Trump’s presidential victory. But some locals resent the intrusion.

“It’s not just that our lives are disrupted, it’s who he is,” said Jonathan Mazower, a Dean resident and NGO communications head. “We can’t allow someone like that to come into our village without speaking out.”

News.Az