U.S. warns Iran: Avoid strikes or face Israeli retaliation

The Biden administration recently cautioned Iran against launching another attack on Israel, emphasizing that it could not restrain an Israeli response if provoked again, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The warning follows Iran’s October 1 attack on Israel, which retaliated against Israeli targeted operations. Israel's response included strikes on military targets but excluded strategic sites like nuclear and oil facilities. These facilities could be potential targets should Iran initiate further attacks.A senior US official disclosed to Walla that Washington informed Tehran it would not be able to prevent Israel from reacting or ensure that any response would remain as limited and precise as before. This communication marked a rare direct message between the US and Iran.According to a former Israeli official, the message was transmitted via the Swiss diplomatic channel, a longstanding conduit for US-Iran communications. The White House declined to comment, and the Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to requests for comment.White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated on Friday that Iran should avoid any response, underlining continued US support for Israel in case of Iranian aggression. Pentagon spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder announced additional military measures, including deploying destroyers for missile defense, a fighter squadron, refueling aircraft, and long-range B-52 bombers to the region. Ryder emphasized that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made clear the US would act decisively to protect its forces and interests should Iran or its proxies strike.On October 25, Israel executed a significant military response following a massive ballistic missile attack from Iran three weeks prior. The Israeli counterstrike, coordinated with the US, targeted pre-approved sites, excluding nuclear and oil facilities.Recent Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that Iran is preparing to launch an attack on Israel from Iraqi territory, potentially within days and possibly before the US presidential election. Officials in Israel stated that this potential assault could involve Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps collaborating with Shiite militias using drones and ballistic missiles. American sources confirmed the likelihood of such an attack in the short term.Israel and the US believe that if Iran utilizes militias in Iraq, it aims to avoid a direct confrontation that could provoke another Israeli strike on its territory. Israeli and US officials emphasized that Israel’s response would be contingent on the scale and impact of any such attack.

