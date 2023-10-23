US welcomes any good faith engagements that contribute to peace in South Caucasus - State Department

The US welcomes any good faith engagements that contribute to peace in the South Caucasus, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on October 23, News.az reports.

He was commenting on today's meeting in Tehran in 3+3 format with participation of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Iran, and Armenia.

"With respect to the Armenia-Azerbaijan question of it, we welcome any good faith engagements that contribute to peace and stability for the people of the South Caucasus regardless of where those talks happen or who is hosting them," he said. adding that the South Caucasus has a delicate geographic position.

"Regarding Iran and Russia, we have not found these countries to be reliable partners," said Miller.

