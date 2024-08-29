Yandex metrika counter

U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.3% in July

  • World
  • Share
U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.3% in July

According to Commerce Department data released Thursday, wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose by 0.3% in July compared to the previous month.

The figure, which measures the change in the total value of goods held in inventory by wholesalers, was estimated at $904.9 billion, according to the advance figures.

The figure for June was revised down from $903.3 billion to $901.9 billion, or from an increase of 0.2% to a gain of 0.1%, the agency said in a statement.

Annually, wholesale inventories in July were up 0.6%, compared to the same month in 2023.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      