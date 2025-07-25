USAID finds no evidence of large-scale Hamas theft of Gaza aid

People make their way along al-Rashid street in western Jabalia on July 22, 2025, after receiving humanitarian aid from an aid distribution point in the northern Gaza Strip. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]

An internal analysis by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has found no evidence that Hamas systematically stole U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies destined for Gaza.

The analysis, which has not been previously reported, was conducted by a bureau within the US Agency for International Development and completed in late June. It examined 156 incidents of theft or loss of US-funded supplies reported by US aid partner organisations between October 2023 and this May, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It found “no reports alleging Hamas” benefited from US-funded supplies, according to a slide presentation of the findings seen by the Reuters news agency. The findings were shared with the USAID’s inspector general’s office and State Department officials involved in Middle East policy, said two sources familiar with the matter, and come as dire food shortages deepen in the devastated enclave.

News.Az