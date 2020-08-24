Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Olympic legend Usain Bolt has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and entered self-isolation.

The retired sprinter turned 34 on Friday and is believed to have returned a positive test for COVID-19 after a check some days ago.

Bolt has begun his self-isolation and it is unclear whether he is showing symptoms of coronavirus, according to Jamaican outlet Nationwide Radio.

The report adds Bolt was thrown a surprise birthday party by family and friends, with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey among the guests.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist holds the 100m and 200m world records and retired from the track in 2017 after suffering an injury in his final race.

