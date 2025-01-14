Utair flight makes emergency landing in Russia’s Bratsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Utair airline flight traveling from Irkutsk to Ust-Kut made an emergency landing at Bratsk Airport on Tuesday, according to the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office.

According to the transport authority, the flight, which was scheduled to land at Ust-Kut, was diverted to Bratsk around 9:00 AM local time due to unfavorable weather conditions at the destination airport, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The landing was successfully carried out, and the flight is expected to resume at 2:30 PM if weather conditions improve.The Bratsk Transport Prosecutor's Office is overseeing measures to ensure the protection of passengers' rights amid the delay.

News.Az