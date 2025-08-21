UTC campus on high alert following active shooter report

+ ↺ − 16 px

An alert has been issued to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga community regarding a potential active shooter situation.

Authorities indicate the incident may be occurring in the University Center or Library, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming," the alert said.

Hamilton County sent out an alert saying that the campus is currently on lockdown. Residents are being recommended to avoid the UTC campus until further notice.

The City of Chattanooga's government buildings are also on lockdown.

News.Az