Uzbek central bank raises key rate to 14 pct

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has raised the key interest rate to 14 percent annually, News.Az reports citing Investing.

"At the meeting on March 20, 2025, the Board of the Central Bank decided to raise the policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 14 percent per annum," the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank said it decided to tighten monetary conditions amid sustained inflationary pressures, growing demand, and rising inflation expectations.

This measure will help to bring headline inflation down to between 7 percent and 8 percent at the end of the year, according to the bank.

"Headline inflation has slightly increased since the beginning of 2025, reaching 10.1 percent year-on-year in February," the bank said.

News.Az