Uzbek news portal: Azerbaijan's occupied territories must be returned

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbek-based Tnews news agency has published an article headlined "Azerbaijan's occupied territories must be returned".

The article highlights the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and explores the ways of peaceful settlement of the dispute, AzerTag reports.

The article quotes the chairman of the Armenian National Congress in Ukraine Ashot Ovanesyan as saying that "Our Congress thinks that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved in a peaceful way within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and the occupied territories must be returned."

The article provides an insight into the fact that the Armenian writer Anna Paytyan who lives in the United States accused those who committed the Khojaly tragedy, demanding to punish the perpetrators. Appealing to the Armenian president she says: "All of you must be arrested and be separated from the normal society." She says that Serzh Sargsyan should be sentenced to death penalty.

The article also highlights the international conference titled "The Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects of the settlement. View from Armenia and Azerbaijan" which was held last November in Baku, saying the event saw the adoption of appeals to Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.

News.Az

News.Az