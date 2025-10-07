Uzbek president hails Aliyev’s leadership in rebuilding Karabakh, securing peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his efforts in rebuilding Karabakh and ensuring peace in the region.

“We are witnessing the rapid development of beautiful Karabakh and the large-scale construction under way in the cities of Shusha, Khankendi, and Agdam. As close friends, we are truly pleased with these positive developments,” Mirziyoyev said while addressing the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also welcomed the Peace Declaration signed with Armenia in Washington on August 8, describing it as a testament to President Aliyev’s firm political will and a shared victory for the Turkic world.

“This historic agreement opens broad opportunities for closer cooperation among our countries in trade, the economy, transport, and humanitarian fields,” Mirziyoyev added.

News.Az