Uzbekistan and US discussing key cooperation areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 9, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, met with Ankit Chaturvedi, Managing Partner of Synergy Consulting (USA), at the ministry's office, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, priority areas for further development of cooperation were discussed, with a view to attracting large foreign companies to implement new promising investment projects in the Republic of Uzbekistan.In particular, a constructive exchange of views took place on the possibilities of expanding partnerships with foreign companies within the framework of projects in the fields of production of building materials, metallurgy, pharmaceutical, chemical and food industries.Representatives of the company expressed their willingness to bring information about the discussed project initiatives and investment conditions created in Uzbekistan to large foreign companies to involve them in actively entering the market of Uzbekistan.Synergy Consulting Infrastructure and Financial Advisory Inc. is one of the leading companies in the field of financial and corporate advisory services. It operates in more than 80 countries. The company has assisted in the implementation of more than 30 projects in various sectors of the economy in Uzbekistan.

News.Az