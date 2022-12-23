Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society extends support for peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society has issued a statement in support of the ongoing peaceful protests of eco-activists, NGO representatives and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Shusha-Lachin road.

In its statement, the Society members address the world community and declare that they always stand by the Azerbaijani state and people in the issue related to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

It is noted that the Azerbaijanis protest against the illegal exploitation of natural resources and other illegal activities on the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

The statement points out that the citizens of Azerbaijan have the right to protest in their sovereign territories. The protester demands ensuring the monitoring of the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits in Karabakh and assessing the possible damage and risks to the environment and water resources.

The Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society also expresses regret that Armenia is trying to escalate the situation in the region by spreading false information about the “blocking of the Lachin road”.

Reiterating support for Azerbaijan’s just stance, the Society declares that the Lachin road should be used only for civilian and humanitarian purposes. It describes Armenia’s use of this road for military purposes as a violation of the agreements reached.

The Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society presented its statement to the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

