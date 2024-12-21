Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover totals 59.4 bln dollars in January-November

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached 59.4 billion U.S. dollars in January-November, up 3.6 percent year-on-year, according to the country's statistics agency, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Exports reached 24.2 billion dollars, while imports stood at 35.1 billion dollars in the period, increasing 4.4 and 3 percent respectively.The largest part of Uzbekistan's foreign trade was recorded with China, which accounted for 19 percent of the total. Russia ranked second with 18 percent, followed by Kazakhstan with 6.5 percent.

