Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position, ambassador says

"Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh," Uzbek ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said during a meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

The ambassador spoke about the recent trip to Ganja organized by Azerbaijan for representatives of diplomatic missions operating in the country. He said he had witnessed the tragic consequences of Armenian missile attacks on civilians and civilian objects and harshly condemned the targeted killing of innocent people.

