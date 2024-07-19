Uzbekistan to build Central Asia’s first low-power nuclear facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan is set to develop Central Asia's first low-power nuclear facility using Russian technology, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.The building start-up contract was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 27.Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency Director Azim Akhmedkhadzhaev stated that expanding partnership with Rosatom would help enhance the energy complex with novel nuclear energy technology.The department says Lake Tuzkan in the Jizzakh region will have six 55 MW reactors (330 MW total). Uzbek companies will build it with Russian Rosatom constructors starting this September. “The pre-selected site has been studied, its suitability and safety have been verified, which will significantly shorten the project implementation period,” the Agency said.The Jizzakh region will have "RITM-200N" low-power reactors. The Atomic Energy Agency says these reactors use the newest Russian nuclear technologies. Each reactor produces 55 MW electricity and 190 MW thermal power with the capacity to run up to 60 years. RITM-200N reactors have been deployed and tested aboard Arctic cargo ships.Ten RITM-200 reactors have been developed for the universal icebreakers 'Arktika', 'Siberia', 'Yakutia', and 'Chukotka' since 2012. Three western Arctic ships were ordered. An RITM-200 reactor-based nuclear power facility is being built in Ust-Kuiga, Yakutia. The Atomic Energy Agency said the first power unit will launch in 2027 and reach full capacity in 2028.

