Uzbekistan to implement projects of rare metals worth 2.6 bln USD

Uzbekistan plans to implement projects for the extraction and processing of rare metals worth 2.6 billion U.S. dollars, said the presidential press service on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"On March 7, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on expanding the raw material base of critical minerals for industry and the production of high value-added products," the service said in a statement.

"In the next three years, 76 projects covering 28 rare minerals are planned to be implemented, with a total cost of 2.6 billion U.S. dollars. Additional funding will be allocated for geological exploration and scientific research to expand the raw material base," the statement said.

The projects aim to extract valuable raw materials directly from ores using modern technologies, improve the purity of minerals and create high value-added products.

