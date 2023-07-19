Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister visits Azerbaijan's Fizuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov has visited the liberated city of Fuzuli, News.az reports.

Abdulla Aripov first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated part of the Karabakh Economic Region, Emin Huseynov, provided extensive information about the ongoing renovation, restoration, and construction works in Fuzuli, as well as the city's development prospects and investment potential.

A. Aripov witnessed the traces of vandalism that had been committed in Fuzuli, which had remained under occupation for nearly 30 years. The Prime Minister was also informed about the city's buildings that had fallen into ruins and the nature that had suffered from acts of terror.

Afterwards, a visit was conducted to the school in Fuzuli city, which is being constructed by Uzbekistan, and its ongoing construction process was observed.

It has been noted that both the completion of residential buildings and the construction of the secondary school in Fuzuli city are planned to be finalized in the near future, and according to the Great Return Program, the relocation of the first residents is envisaged.

Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov met with Uzbekistan construction workers who were working on the construction of the school and took a commemorative photo together.

