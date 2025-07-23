Vale’s iron ore output up 4% with record Q2 at key mine

Brazilian miner Vale produced 83.6 million metric tons of iron ore in the second quarter, up 3.7% from a year earlier, the company reported on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

In its output and sales report, Vale said the increase was mainly driven by a new second-quarter record at the S11D mining project in northern Brazil, its top iron ore producer, and "strong performance" at its southeastern Brucutu mine.

"In iron ore, the combination of new assets ramping up and greater operational reliability is supporting stronger adherence to the 2025 production plan," Vale said.

The company, one of the largest iron ore producers in the world, expects to produce between 325 million and 335 million tons of iron ore this year.

Citi analysts including Alexander Hacking said Vale posted a "solid quarter", noting the firm is "on track to meet (its) guidance".

"We expect the stock to trade inline tomorrow," they added.

Vale reported iron ore sales at 77.3 million tons in the quarter, down 3.1%, with the company’s average realized price of iron ore fines landing at $85.1 per ton, a 13.3% fall.

Vale said the sales were impacted by its portfolio optimization strategy to prioritize its medium-grade product offering, and also cited stock replenishment.

BASE METALS

Vale’s production rose nearly 18% in the period to about 92,600 tons, it said, pointing to higher grades achieved at Brazil’s Sossego plant, nominal capacity at its Salobo complex, also in Brazil, and the ramp-up of the Voisey’s Bay project in Canada.

Copper sales rose 17% to some 89,000 tons, Vale said.

Meanwhile, nickel production increased some 44%, reaching about 40,300 tons, which Vale attributed to better performance of its Canadian assets and its Onca Puma (OTC:) mining project in Brazil, as well as "lower planned maintenance activity".

News.Az