Vance deletes ‘Armenian genocide’ post after Yerevan visit

U.S. Vice President JD Vance deleted a social media post referencing the “Armenian genocide” after visiting a memorial complex in Yerevan.

The original post, published on the social platform X, reportedly used the phrase twice while describing Vance’s visit to the memorial dedicated to victims of the 1915 events in the Ottoman Empire. The post remained online for several hours before being removed, News.Az reports.

Later, Vance’s press secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, published a more neutral message about the visit that did not include the same wording.

No official explanation has been given for the deletion. The visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic engagement in the region.

News.Az