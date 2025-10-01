Vance discusses shutdown outlook, dismisses Trump’s Jeffries meme video

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President JD Vance stated that he doesn't believe a government shutdown will last "that long."

Asked Wednesday if he thinks the government will stay shutdown for a lengthy period of time, Vance responded, “I can’t predict,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“But I don’t think it’s going to be that long a shutdown,” the vice president added.

He also suggested that moderate Democrats might already be “cracking” and willing to defy their party’s congressional leadership and side with Republicans and vote to reopen the government.

In his surprise appearance in the White House press briefing room, Vance repeatedly tied Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, to the far-left wing of the party and accused them of shutting down the government.

“The Chuck Schumer/AOC wing of the Democratic Party shut down the government because they said to us, we will open the government” but only if Republicans give billions of dollars of health care coverage to immigrants here illegally, Vance asserted. He was referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Vance said Democrats are taking essential federal government services “hostage” and added that “our troops are not getting paid starting today because of the Chuck Schumer wing of the Democratic Party.”

The vice president also argued that Schumer was taking this hardline stance because he was afraid of a potential primary challenge from Ocasio-Cortez. He is up for reelection in 2028.

