Vance named the time frame for ending the conflict in Ukraine

"The war between Russia and Ukraine will end in the next six months.", US Vice President David Vance made this forecast, News.Az reports.

"What worries me right now is that we have a president who is engaged in active diplomacy to try to stop the bloodshed. Whatever it ends up being, whether it's three months or six months, I hope that the war ends before it's too late. And maybe we should be proud that we have a president who is trying to stop the violence," Vance said.

In addition, he added that the final determination of Ukraine's borders should remain the right of the Ukrainians themselves.

News.Az