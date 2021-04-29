Vandals set Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on fire in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A statue to Mahatma Gandhi, India's prominent political and public figure and the leader of the Indian liberation movement against the colonialists, has been set on fire by vandals in Yerevan.

The footage of the burning of the monument has been posted on Telegram.

Earlier, Yerevan residents threw eggs at the Gandhi’s statue.

The Armenians also demolished the memorial plaque with the name of Gandhi.

The statue to Mahatma Gandhi was erected in Yerevan in 2020. Many Armenians protested against the erection of the bust. They stated that Mahatma Gandhi had good relations with the then leadership of Turkey, led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and did not accept the false genocide allegations put forward by Armenians.

News.Az