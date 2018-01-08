Vehicle collides with police car in Yerevan, 1 officer dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report, on Monday at 4:13am.

It was informed that a road accident had occurred at an intersection in downtown capital city Yerevan, there were affected, and rescuers were needed, news.am reports.

Two rescue squads and an operative team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a police car—with Areg Davtyan behind its steering wheel—and a BMW X6—with driver S. M.—had collided.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, police officer Davtyan was rushed to hospital, where, however, he died.

Rescuers removed injured police officer Khachik Gasparyan, 34, from the police vehicle, he was taken to hospital, where physicians said he is in very critical condition.

According to shamshyan.com, after colliding with the police car, the BMW X6 had crashed into a roadside billboard and ended up on the pavement, whereas its driver fled the scene.

News.Az

