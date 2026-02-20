Vehicle sinks on Lake Baikal, several tourists dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A vehicle sank through the ice on Russia’s Lake Baikal on February 20, killing several tourists, regional authorities reported. The incident occurred near Cape Khoboy, according to Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev.

One tourist managed to escape, while the driver and remaining passengers’ whereabouts are still being determined. Preliminary reports indicate that eight of the passengers were Chinese tourists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Governor Kobzev reminded the public that the ice crossing to Olkhon Island is not yet open and stressed that driving on the ice is extremely dangerous and strictly prohibited.

Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation, and prosecutors are conducting a full review. Two separate cases were launched: one for providing unsafe services resulting in multiple deaths, and another for negligence.

