India makes final decision on Russian energy resources

India has made a final decision to continue purchasing Russian energy resources despite pressure from Washington, according to its ambassador to Moscow.

Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar announced on Friday that New Delhi will proceed with oil imports from Russia regardless of US pressure, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

“This is a final decision,” the ambassador stated.

Earlier, on February 14, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated that the country would not abandon Russian oil purchases under pressure from the US and would continue to make independent decisions based on its national interests.

Previous media reports indicated that some Indian oil refineries had begun declining Russian oil shipments scheduled for March and April deliveries.

On February 9, the US military intercepted a tanker in the Indian Ocean that was allegedly operating in violation of sanctions imposed by Washington. Separately, the Indian Coast Guard seized three oil tankers during an offshore operation targeting what authorities described as an international oil smuggling network.

News.Az