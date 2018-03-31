Venezuela opens embassy in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been opened in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Charge d'Affaires of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazadah received Charge d'Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Azerbaijan, Pedro Argenis Sancez Flores, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the Charge d'Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy presented the letter of ​Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Monzerrat to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on occasion of the opening of the Venezuelan embassy in Baku and the appointment of Pedro Argenis Sançes Flores as a Charge d'Affaires.

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazadeh noted that the decision to open Venezuela's embassy in Azerbaijan was welcomed and it would contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

The sides focused on preparations for the Non-Aligned Movement's meeting to be held in Baku on 3-6 April and exchanged views on the upcoming chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement from Venezuela to Azerbaijan in 2019.

News.Az

