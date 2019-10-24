Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro embarks on Azerbaijan visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has today arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, AzerTag reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Venezuelan President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was met by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

News.Az

