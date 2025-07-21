Verizon, Domino’s Pizza rise premarket; U.S.-listed shares of Stellantis dip
U.S. stock index futures moved higher on Monday as investors prepared for a string of key second-quarter earnings in the coming days, with some of Wall Street’s biggest firms set to report, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest stock movers prior to the opening bell on Wall Street:
- Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) surged by more than 9%, with the fintech firm helmed by Jack Dorsey set to join the S&P 500 index
- Morgan Stanley upgraded its outlook for social media firms Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) thanks to improving economic trends, sending shares in both higher.
- U.S.-listed shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) dipped after the Jeep-manufacturer posted a preliminary first-half loss of 2.3 billion, citing restructuring-related expenses and a hit from U.S. tariffs.
- Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) reported second-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations, but sales during the period still topped projections, bolstering shares in the world’s biggest pizza chain.
- Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast, while core profit in the telecoms group’s second quarter topped estimates, lifting shares.
- Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, as the company was boosted by strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Shares rose ahead of the market open.