Verizon, Domino’s Pizza rise premarket; U.S.-listed shares of Stellantis dip

U.S. stock index futures moved higher on Monday as investors prepared for a string of key second-quarter earnings in the coming days, with some of Wall Street’s biggest firms set to report, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest stock movers prior to the opening bell on Wall Street:

Shares of Block (NYSE: )

Morgan Stanley upgraded its outlook for social media firms Pinterest (NYSE: ) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ) thanks to improving economic trends, sending shares in both higher.

U.S.-listed shares in Stellantis (NYSE: ) dipped after the Jeep-manufacturer posted a preliminary first-half loss of 2.3 billion, citing restructuring-related expenses and a hit from U.S. tariffs.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations, but sales during the period still topped projections, bolstering shares in the world's biggest pizza chain.

Verizon Communications (NYSE: ) raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast, while core profit in the telecoms group's second quarter topped estimates, lifting shares.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, as the company was boosted by strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Shares rose ahead of the market open.

