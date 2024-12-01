Verstappen wins the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the Formula 1 World Championship, News.Az reports.

The race weekend took place at the Losail Circuit.Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished second, while Australian Oscar Piastri, driving for McLaren, claimed third place.The final round of the season will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 6 to 8.

News.Az