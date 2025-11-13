Azerbaijani journalist dies in road accident in Türkiye

Azerbaijani journalist dies in road accident in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned Azerbaijani journalist and Euronews reporter Emin Ibrahimov has died in a road accident in Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Ibrahimov was widely regarded as one of Azerbaijan’s leading journalists. His reporting for Euronews, particularly his coverage of the 2020 Patriotic War, was praised for its objectivity, depth, and professionalism.

News.Az extends its heartfelt condolences to Ibrahimov’s family, friends, and colleagues.

News.Az