VI International Mugham Festival kicks off (PHOTO)

The "World of Mugham" VI International Mugham Festival will be held on June 18-25 with joint organizational support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the National Conservatory of Azerbaijan. Various concerts, international symposiums, mugham, and poetry performances with the participation of local and foreign musicians in Baku, Agjabadi, and Shusha are planned within the framework of the festival.

On June 18, the opening ceremony will take place in the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the participation of Alim Gasimov and special guests, and in the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Anvar Sadigov and Emil Afrasiyab.

The festival will continue on June 19 at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory with the performance of Iran's Mahan Mirarab on the guitar, Azerbaijani Elchin Shirinov on the piano, and the International Mugham competition.

On the same day, a concert of Daud Khan Sadozai representing Afghanistan will be held at the International Mugham Center, and a mugham evening will be held in the Stone Chronicle Museum with the participation of People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov, Honored Artists - Tayyar Bayramov, Babek Niftaliyev, Sevinj Sariyeva, singers Huseyn Malikov, Ayten Maharramova and Miralam Miralamov.

On the third day, the International mugham competition will be held at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and the International Symposium will be held at the Azerbaijan History Museum. In addition, the music of Azerbaijani pianist Etibar Asadli will be played at the National Conservatory of Azerbaijan, the music of singer Sakina Ismailova, vocalist Vasumathi Badrinathan from India, and violinist Jyotsna Srikanth will be played at the National Chamber and Organ Music Hall.

From June 21 to 24, performances of representatives from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, and India are planned at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, the Stone Chronicle Museum, the International Mugham Center, the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music, the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as in Shusha and Agjabadi.

Within the framework of the festival, a Mugham marathon and an open-air "Mugham hour" will be organized in the same place for 24 hours.

On June 25, within the framework of the final concert of the "World of Mugham" VI International Mugham Festival, an awarding of festival winners is also planned at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic.

