B.J. Novak reveals close bond with Mindy Kaling’s kids

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B.J. Novak has spoken about his close, family-like relationship with longtime friend Mindy Kaling and her children, describing himself as a deeply involved figure in their lives.

In recent interviews, Novak confirmed that he is the godfather to Kaling’s children and said he remains regularly present in their family life. He noted that he spends time with them frequently and maintains a strong personal bond that extends beyond their professional history as co-stars on The Office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Novak shared a lighthearted anecdote involving Kaling’s eldest daughter, who reportedly expressed a wish to live in his Hollywood Hills home, describing it as feeling “like a little house in the country.” He also mentioned that the children have given him affectionate nicknames inspired by characters from children’s apps.

Kaling has previously spoken publicly about Novak’s role in her family, describing him as much more than a friend and highlighting his involvement as a godparent. She has said he regularly visits and maintains a close relationship with her children.

Novak, in turn, has praised Kaling’s work and parenting, calling her both a successful creative professional and a devoted mother. Their long-standing friendship, which began in the early 2000s, has continued to evolve into what both describe as a strong family connection.

Despite public curiosity about their relationship, both have consistently emphasized that their bond is rooted in friendship, mutual respect, and shared history rather than romance, focusing instead on their collaborative and personal support for one another.

News.Az