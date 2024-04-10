Yandex metrika counter

Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Eid al-Fitr - PHOTO

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, News.Az reports. 

The post says, “On the occasion of the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, which illuminates the hearts and minds of people and invites them to good deeds, I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and Muslims worldwide! I stand in solidarity with you, sharing in your noble intentions on these blessed festive days. May the Almighty Allah accept your prayers and fasting! Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!”

