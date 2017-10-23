Vice president of Czech Senate hails his country's political relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice president of the Senate of the Czech Republic Jiří Šesták has hailed his country's political relations with Azerbaijan as he met with Deputy Speaker of Mil

Šesták recalled the signing of a strategic partnership document, and underlined the prospects for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

Alasgarov described both interparliamentary and intergovernmental relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic as excellent, saying they are developing year by year. He noted that the talks to be held during the visit will contribute to the development of bilateral ties. Alasgarov also underlined the interparliamentary relations and hailed the activities of the friendship groups in this regard.

The two also discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

They emphasized mutual cooperation of the Azerbaijani and Czech companies, including in the field of transport, underlining the positive impact of this collaboration on bilateral ties between the two countries.

News.Az

