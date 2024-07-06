Vice President of Türkiye ends visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, who participated in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Shusha, concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on July 6, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish Vice President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the OTS member countries.Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz was seen off by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.

News.Az