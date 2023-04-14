Video depicting violence against Azerbaijani soldier ‘horrifying’: UK ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Video footage showing the violence against an Azerbaijani soldier is horrifying, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Such treatment is unacceptable in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law. Such cases must be condemned in order to achieve sustainable peace in the region,” the UK diplomat tweeted.

Azerbaijani Army soldiers Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, went missing a few days ago on the territory of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia and were captured by Armenia. Yesterday, the Armenian media spread video and photo materials that depict Huseyn Akhundov being tortured in Armenia.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case on the fact of torture in Armenia against a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Moreover, the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan appealed to international organizations in this regard and demanded that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visit the Azerbaijani servicemen in captivity.

