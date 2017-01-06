Video recorders to be mounted on ambulance vehicles in Azerbaijan

Video recorders to be mounted on ambulance vehicles in Azerbaijan

"Video recorders will be installed outside and inside ambulance vehicles in Baku."

Report informs that the due statement came from deputy head physician on operative and hospital issues of Baku Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station Murad Mirzazade speaking at the annual press conference of the agency.

According to him, sometimes other vehicles don’t give way to ambulances causing delays in arrival at destination.

Mirzazade told the traffic police will decide whether punish these drivers or not.

The physician also told that they plan to place video recorders inside ambulances: “Sometimes people put pressure on doctors and medical workers. Those cameras will record how the doctor serves patient and other cases. One of relatives of patient is allowed inside the vehicle. If there some complaints, we will check records to investigate the case."

News.Az

News.Az