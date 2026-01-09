Vietnam launches national tourism platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam has reached a significant milestone in tourism by welcoming its 20 millionth international visitor and launching the country’s first national digital platform dedicated solely to the tourism sector.

According to recent assessments by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Vietnam is among the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets, with growth exceeding 21 per cent. This performance stands out amid ongoing post-pandemic adjustments across the global tourism sector, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The digital platform, developed with the support of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and national data institutions, is designed as a unified digital ecosystem for government agencies, businesses, and travellers. It enables real-time monitoring of visitor flows, destination capacity, and market trends, supporting more effective tourism governance.

In addition, the platform functions as an AI-powered travel assistant, allowing visitors to plan personalised itineraries, book accommodation and transport, manage trips within a single interface, and receive live updates on weather conditions, crowd levels, and destination changes. Officials state this approach strengthens Vietnam’s global tourism image by offering reliable and official information to international travellers.



Authorities note that the platform also provides businesses with access to market analytics and visitor behaviour data, helping them identify high-value markets and adapt services to international demand.





News.Az