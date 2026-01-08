Jordan extends foreign residency to boost tourism, investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan has extended temporary residency permits for foreigners from one month to three months to encourage tourism and attract investment, Interior Minister Mazen Faraya announced Thursday.

Under the new rules, all visitors entering through Jordan’s border crossings—except those on work visas—will receive a three-month residency stamp on their passports upon arrival. The change eliminates the previous need to extend one-month permits at local security centers, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Faraya said the policy is part of a broader plan to stimulate the economy. Longer stays are expected to boost medical tourism and give foreign investors more time to explore business opportunities in the country.

Jordan welcomed about 6.1 million foreign tourists in 2024 and anticipates higher arrivals in 2025, according to the kingdom’s tourist ministry.

